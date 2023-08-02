Lumby bottle depot sold, will close in mid-August

Photo: realtor.ca

As expected, Lumby's only bottle depot will be closing.

Vernon's Venture Training, which operates the facility, confirms the site has been sold and the depot's last day of operation will be Aug. 11.

Ownership of the Miller Street building will transfer to the undisclosed buyer on Aug. 17.

Venture offers training and employment opportunities for the developmentally disabled and will be heading in a new direction, says Ryan Cucheron, executive director at Vernon and District Association for Community Living, which runs Venture Training programs.

"Under our strategic plan, we're looking to expand our Cycle Cycle program and probably move it to a new, bigger location," he says.

Cycle Cycle employs Venture clients, who refurbish and sell bikes from the Venture site on Alexis Park Drive.

As well, the organization is looking at moving into housing for "individuals with disabilities to live independently in the community," says Cucheron.

"Like every other person in B.C., they are having difficulty with housing," he adds.

The sale price of the Lumby property was not disclosed.

The closure will leave the community with no recycling program for bottles and cans, making Vernon the closest place to redeem them for deposit.

At this point, it's unknown if another operator will step in, although the licence to operate another bottle depot will come up for bid, Cucheron said.

Lumby does have a diversion and disposal facility operated by the Regional District of North Okanagan on Trinity Valley Road, but it's not a bottle depot.

Aside from bottles and cans, the Lumby facility also accepts paper, cardboard, plastic, styrofoam, batteries, and electronics.

Locals fear the closure could lead to more dumping.