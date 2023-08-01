City puts out RFP for core review of Vernon fire services

Photo: Jon Manchester

The City of Vernon has put out a request for proposals for a review of its fire services.

The invitation to proponents seeks a core review of the city's fire rescue services and emergency management.

The city will hire the successful consultant to conduct "a detailed review of the successes, challenges and learnings from the current Vernon Fire Services Strategic Plan."

The consultant will conduct an analysis of fire and emergency management services to identify gaps and opportunities.

They will then report to council, identifying the "most pressing challenges and liabilities with professional advice to close gaps and address the needs of the community."

The deadline for submissions is Aug. 22.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services' eight-year strategic plan (2018-2025) addresses "key enablers" for the provision of reliable and safe service, including apparatus replacement; a life-cycle replacement plan for equipment, long-term operation of the three fire halls, staffing, and more.

Bearing in mind the report was drafted five years ago, it says the department is "in a position which requires a focused, significant and sustained investment in fire apparatus," following a period of "insufficient funding."

"Without a new approach to resourcing VFRS or a significant reduction in the levels of service provided, we can expect this experience to continue for the foreseeable future," the report states. "The current, reactive approach leaves VFRS falling well outside of Fire Underwriters recommendations and industry best practices."

Since its publication, the city has added auxiliary staffing to the Predator Ridge fire hall, added full-time firefighters to the Okanagan Landing hall, and added a new fire engine and ladder truck.

But, the department has not been without controversy, as one-third of its volunteer auxiliaries quit en masse earlier this year.

An ex-firefighter told Castanet at the time that volunteers were made to feel like "second-class citizens" and were forced to practise separately from the rest of the department.

"During some of the most recent fires, they were only called to do all the grunt work, and most of them ended up sitting on the sidelines rather than doing what they had trained to do," the former volunteer said.