Young baseball players go for gold this week at U11 Triple AAA provincials in Vernon

Photo: Contributed U11 AAA Vernon Canadians Baseball Team.

Vernon will host some of the province's best young baseball players this week.

The city is set to host the U11 Triple AAA Provincial Championship Thursday to Sunday at Lakeview Park.

Ten teams earned spots to compete in the tournament, including ones from Duncan, Campbell River, Richmond, Ridge Meadows, North Langley, White Rock, Prince George, Penticton, Salmon Arm and Vernon.

"These are the top up and coming baseball players in B.C. aged 10 and 11," organizers say.

"For most of the athletes, this will be their first provincial championship. The players are extremely excited to hit the fields.

After opening ceremonies Thursday afternoon, there will be a skills competition from 5:30 to 7 p.m., concluding with a home run competition.



Each team will play four round robin games on Friday and Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. and wrapping up at 8 p.m.

The top four teams will then play on Sunday for gold, silver and bronze medals.

The host Vernon team will play at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, and the public is invited to come and cheer them on.