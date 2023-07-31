Firefighters visiting Vernon for Military Tattoo extinguish fire near Kal Tire Place

Photo: Okanagan Military Tattoo

The Okanagan Military Tattoo brought more than entertainment to Vernon over the weekend – on Saturday night, performers also jumped into action, putting out a small fire near Kal Tire Place.

Producer Norm Crerar says eight firefighters visiting from Kamloops and Kelowna sprung into action when they noticed flames across the street from the arena.

“All of a sudden, fire got sparked and things were shooting up from the east side of the road going down to the back of Kal Tire Place,” says Crerar.

One firefighter told Crerar that it’s his standard practice to locate fire extinguishers, AEDs and fire hoses when entering any building.

“They saw the spark, they just ran, opened up the cabinet, yanked the hose out, ran across the road and turned on the water,” said Crerar.

“It was absolutely amazing.”

Crerar called 911 while the visiting firefighters fought the fire.

“The fire department came, and they did the mop up and all this stuff you do after an incident.”

"We've got all kinds of talent," said Crerar.

The incident happened while performers at the Tattoo were taking part in an after-show social.

The firefighters are members of the Kelowna and Kamloops Pipe Bands.