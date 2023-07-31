SilverStar Mountain Resort unveils a fresh new logo

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

Fresh powder might still be months away at SilverStar Mountain Resort, but that isn’t stopping the resort from freshening up its look.

The mountain is busy with its summer mountain biking season and pulled the wraps off a new logo, Monday.

The resort says the logoi is a “visual representation of both our mountain and our community; vibrant and dynamic, with a nod to the past and a step into the future.”

It was created by Alix Calfa, a graphic designer who’s been visiting SilverStar since she was a child.

Calfa calls SilverStar her comfort mountain, and says she was even married on the mountain.

“Definitely didn’t want to be completely different, we wanted to keep that history there, but just evolve into something a little bit more modern,” she says.

SilverStar says its colourful village won't be changing, but it will be updating its mountain entry and core village signage and improving wayfinding.

The resort plans to have everything transitioned by winter 2024-25. Signs will continue to be updated through the upcoming winter and spring.

Fans of the resort will notice changes online sooner. The resort's website has already been updated to reflect the change, and the switch will be reflected in email and social media in the coming weeks.

“We aspire to always be moving forward – learning, growing and chasing down the best parts of life. It’s part of our adventure lifestyle, and the logo update is one more step in our journey forward,” the resort says.

