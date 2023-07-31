Vernon teen fundraising to represent Team Canada in taekwon-do

Photo: Dena Sharkey

A Vernon teen will represent Canada in Finland at the International Taekwon-do Federation World Championships in September.

Jack Sharkey is a 14-year-old black belt and has been training in taekwon-do for the past seven years. His family has set up a GoFundMe to help fund Jack’s trip to Finland.

Coach David White with Sundance Martial Arts has been training Jack since day one.

“If there's an athlete worth supporting in this town, he's definitely it,” says White.

“He's checking all the right boxes as far as his community involvement, volunteerism, helping out the next generation of students and then, of course, competing himself and doing quite well.”

Jack’s mom, Dena, says none of this would be possible without the support of White.

Jack trains with his coach six days a week and volunteers to help Sundance with its kids camp. On top of that, he puts in an extra three to four hours a night on his own training.

“He's been pretty tired some of these nights, but we're doing everything we can to support him and get him what he needs,” says Dena.

Jack will be one of 40 athletes representing Canada at the ITF event, Sept. 4-10.

Dena says the family has put in a lot of “blood, sweat and tears” to raise money for the trip.

“A big thank you to the community for rallying. You know, it takes a village to raise a child, and this is a prime example of everybody contributing what they can,” said Dena.

“We're pretty excited. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for this kid.”