Crews and crane on Okanagan Lake at scene of capsized shrimp boat

Photo: Tracey Prediger

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.

A crane on a barge can be seen on Okanagan Lake as recovery efforts are now underway to retrieve a shrimp boat that capsized during a storm last week.

The vessel is the last known location of captain Travis Van Hills.

It went down in high waves near Ellison Park, south of Vernon.

Divers are on scene, along with the crane, and crews are working on the barge.

Air bags have been attached to the boat in an effort to refloat it.

The barge appears to be pulling the shrimp boat closer to shore, but it's not currently clear what the next steps will be.

So far, the capsized boat remains in the water.

Worksafe BC confirmed it began recovery work Monday, and says it has no further updates as of this afternoon.

– with files from Tracey Prediger

ORIGINAL: 11:35 a.m.

The wife of a boat captain presumed drowned after being caught in last week's storm on Okanagan Lake says teams will be working more to refloat the vessel today.

It has been seven days since Travis Van Hill went missing when the shrimp boat he was on capsized – and his wife, Kim, says she and her children are all in limbo.

She says teams are hoping to add more air bags with the aid of a dive team today.

A crane has also been brought in from Kelowna to lift the boat and begin pumping water out of it.

She’s hoping that can happen today.

“My husband is not gonna look like my husband when he comes out of the water,” said Van Hill.

WorkSafe BC spokesperson Yesenia Dhott confirmed work will begin today.

"I can confirm that the recovery work is starting today. We are working with the employer and stakeholders to ensure the safety of everyone involved," said Dhott.

Coralie Narn with Vernon Search and Rescue says the search for Van Hill remains ongoing, and teams will be back out on the water today.

It's believed he may have been trapped inside the boat.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been started to help the family with costs during the difficult time.

The fundraiser states Van Hill is survived by four children and his wife.

Van Hill thanked Vernon Dodge for covering the cost of getting the family's truck re-keyed, as the vehicle's keys are in the lake with her husband. The dealership took care of the cost after the vehicle was towed to them.

"Travis would have done the same thing," she said.