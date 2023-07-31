Speed wobble led to head-on Highway 6 motorcycle crash in Coldstream

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

A man who was one of the first on scene at a head-on motorcycle crash Sunday on Highway 6 in Coldstream says the rider was thrown through the air and down an embankment in the collision.

The Good Samaritan, who asked not to be named, says he rushed over to help and used a belt to apply a tourniquet to the man's leg.

"He lost his leg on impact; it was just hanging by the skin," says the helper.

"It was the nastiest thing I've ever seen in my life."

He says the rider glanced off the front tire of one car and struck the side of a second car, throwing him down the embankment at a sharp corner by Coldstream Ranch.

The motorcycle went off the highway and through a fence.

However, the rider remained conscious and was talking, says the Good Samaritan.

The victim was riding with a second rider, who was not struck.

Both were just in shorts and T-shirts, says the witness.

Police say the injured rider went into a speed wobble before the collision.

UPDATE: 10:25 a.m.

RCMP say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a head-on collision on Highway 6 in Coldstream Sunday evening.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene between Aberdeen and Grey roads about 5:40 p.m

Investigation determined the eastbound motorcycle went into a speed wobble and crossed the centre line, colliding head on with a westbound car, says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"The motorcycle operator was transported from the scene for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the passenger vehicle was not physically injured," says Terleski.

The highway was closed until about 3 a.m. "to allow emergency personnel to safely complete their work and for police to conduct their investigation."

DriveBC had previously reported the incident as involving a vehicle fire.

ORIGINAL: 6:24 a.m.

The scene of a crash that involved a vehicle fire and closed Highway 6 overnight in Coldstream was cleared early this morning.

DriveBC reports the incident between Aberdeen and Grey roads was cleared as of just before 3 a.m.

The highway had been closed since early evening.

Details of the incident have not yet been reported, and it's unknown if anyone was injured in the collision.

Castanet has reached out to North Okanagan RCMP for more information.

The highway was closed in both directions and traffic detoured around the incident scene.