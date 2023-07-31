Highway 6 reopened overnight in Coldstream after crash, vehicle fire

Photo: Google Street View

The scene of a crash that involved a vehicle fire and closed Highway 6 overnight in Coldstream was cleared early this morning.

DriveBC reports the incident between Aberdeen and Grey roads was cleared as of just before 3 a.m.

The highway had been closed since about 8:30 p.m.

Details of the incident have not yet been reported, and it's unknown if anyone was injured in the collision.

Castanet has reached out to North Okanagan RCMP for more information.

The highway was closed in both directions and traffic detoured around the incident scene.