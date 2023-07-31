Schubert Centre needs a dishwasher, watch a movie to help

Photo: Facebook: Schubert Centre

Vernon's Schubert Centre needs a new dishwasher and a local community advocate is hoping to help.

Dawn Tucker is hosting a fundraising event and says she hopes to raise enough money for the centre to buy a new dishwasher and take a little bit of pressure off the organization as well.

“Schubert center is in need of some funds to replace their dishwasher, which is a big part of the programs that they do there, including Meals on Wheels,” explained Tucker.

Tucker will be hosting a fundraising event on August 10 with the help of the Towne Theatre. They will be showing the classic film, 9 to 5 starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Tucker says 100% of the proceeds will be going to the Schubert Centre.

Tickets cost between $5 and $9 and can be purchased here. Tucker says she hopes the town will be able to fill up the theatre.

Anyone wanting to support the centre but not able to attend the showing can etransfer [email protected] and mention the dishwasher in the notes.

Tucker doesn’t work for the centre, but says she’s passionate about advocating for the space it provides in the community.

“The work that the Schubert center does for seniors and having space in our community for people to utilize is key,” says Tucker.

“I know of many seniors in my neighborhood that go to the Schubert center. I live close to the Schubert center and I can't imagine Vernon without it.”

Tucker says it’s not the only fundraising event coming up, the centre ill be hosting a silent auction on August 11.

The Silent Auction will be open 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., a barbecue will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the east parking lot, and a happy hour with Bob King performing live music will take place 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.