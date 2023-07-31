Okanagan Military Tattoo wraps up its 10th annual performance

Chelsey Mutter

The 10th annual Okanagan Military Tattoo wrapped up in Vernon on Sunday.

Performers say it was a chance to showcase their skills and meet new people.

“It's been long but it’s been wonderful,” explained performer Randy Watts about the weekend. “I made new friends, I’ve met a lot of people, and am actually having a great time.”

The tattoo showcased pipers, drummers, cadets, dancers, and more.

Rod Booth, a piper with the RCMP pipe band, said this was a particularly exciting performance for members of the RCMP as it celebrates its 150th anniversary.

“It’s also the 25th anniversary of both the RCMP tartan, so the tartan that we wear with our uniform with the iconic red surge … and also the 25th anniversary of the creation of the RCMP pipe bands, and there are eight RCMP pipe bands across Canada,” explained Booth.

Performers said Vernon crowds brought great energy to the showcase, helping to pump performers up.

Event organizers say Vernon is a particularly significant place to hold the tattoo because of the city’s long history with the military through the Department of National Defense grounds, which opened as a military base in 1949.

The term “tattoo” has evolved from a European tradition.

“...dating back to the 17th century when the Low Country innkeepers would yell 'doe den tap toe,' meaning 'turn off the taps' as the fifes and drums of the local regiment signaled the soldiers to return to their quarters.”

The Okanagan Military Tattoo is Western North America's only military tattoo, and this year's theme was Unite the World.

The producer of the event, Norm Crerar, says next year they plan to change things up a bit, but the changes are still being ironed out.

This year saw the introduction of large screens to better show audience members' performances. Screens also allowed historic footage to be shown during the showcase.