Vernon care aide shares immigration success story

Photo: Read Head Studio Inc. Sabu Thomas, Alphonsa Sabu and Nancy Mittathanickal

With the expansion and extension of the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot program, one Vernon resident says the program is a great opportunity.

Nancy Mittathanickal was a nurse in India before moving to British Columbia five years ago.

She’s currently working as a care aid for Interior Home Care Solutions in Vernon as a part of the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot Program.

“I was a nurse in India,” explained Mittathanickal. “Before I can be a nurse here, I need to take more exams and English proficiency tests. I’m still working towards that, but for now, I’m a care aide. It’s a really good job. I get to help seniors with their daily routines.”

Mittathanickal came to Canada five years ago and studied to become a care aid in Vancouver before doing a practicum in Penticton. She says her friends from school came to Vernon to be aids for Interior HomeCare Solutions.

“There was a lot of news about a new program at that time. I talked to (my friend) and she said I should also come to Vernon.”

RNIP was launched in 2020 as a pilot project to help “communities and businesses benefit from the immigration workers by creating a path to permanent residency”.

The North Okanagan was one of only two British Columbia communities selected to participate. In October 2022 the program was extended until August 2024 and expanded to the Shuswap.

Mittathanickal met Carol Odagiri, human resources manager with Interior HomeCare Solutions. Odagiri says RNIP has been critical in connected skilled healthcare workers with open positions.

“We were in a shortage of health care aides. Not just us, but everyone in town was fishing from the same pond. I was thinking, ‘How am I going to cover these shifts?’ No one is answering the advert,” said Odagiri.

“Nancy, like all the RNIP applicants we’ve hired, was a registered nurse in her home country. Nancy brings an added layer of experience to the care aide role. The quality of candidates we get, their level of commitment and their enthusiasm for working here in Canada, it’s very refreshing and it can’t be beat.”

A supporter of the program from the start, Odagiri had already helped several healthcare workers get hired at Interior HomeCare through RNIP. She worked as Mittathanickal’s guide through the process of renewing her work permit and applying for permanent residency.

“Carol is one of the greatest people I’ve met,” said Nancy. “She always supported me and my family. Whatever we needed, she was there to help. She even helped us find this house. No other employers are like that.”

Mittathanickal was soon joined by her husband Sabu Thomas and daughter Alphonsa Sabu. The family is originally from Kerala, a coastal state in southern India, and Mittathanickal says they’ve connected with others from that area.

“There’s a lot of people from our community here now,” says Mittathanickal “When this program started, there were only a few of us, me and my friends Akshaya and Sajini. Now, more people are coming from our home in India and it’s great to be able to be together.”

Thomas became a permanent resident through Mittathanickal and RNIP, he now works in the kitchen at Interior HomeCare Solutions.

Mittathanickal says she plan to get her nursing license soon and Thomas plans to go to school to become a care aide. They dream of buying a house in Vernon.

“The RNIP program is a good opportunity for healthcare workers to get permanent residency here," she said. “Because of them, our family is here now.”