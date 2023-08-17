Enderby hosts Friday Night Lights car show and family fun event

Photo: Friday Night Lights

Live music, hotrods, food trucks and the smell of burning rubber can mean only one thing in Enderby – Friday Night Lights is back.

The family event and car show returns to downtown Enderby Friday evening.

Live music and beer gardens will be happening throughout the event.

Dixie Fried Hep Katz will be performing at the Library Stage, and Liz Blaire Music will be performing at the Lordco stage.

The car show kicks off at 5 p.m. and wraps up at 8 p.m. Registration is at 3 p.m.

The sound of V8 thunder and smell of burning rubber will wrap up the activities during the burnout competition in front of Autowear Accessories.

There will also be painting and glitter tattoos, stilt walkers, ventriloquist shows, a dunk tank, and fire truck tours to entertain the young and young at heart.

Vehicles must be plated and drivable to take part in the burnout contest. Registration costs $20 and can be done at the booth outside Autowear Accessories.