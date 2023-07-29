Vernon chiropractor's registration cancelled by college after alleged inappropriate touching

Photo: whitehousewellness.ca

A Vernon chiropractor who is facing two charges of sexual assault will permanently have his registration cancelled on Monday.

Murray Stephen Kievit is scheduled to appear before the College of Chiropractors of B.C. next week.

According to a professional conduct notice report from the college, under section 37.1 of the Health Professions Act, the Inquiry Committee made a consent order against Kievit further to a complaint alleging inappropriate touching in the course of treatment.

Kievit has denied the allegations in the complaint.

The report states Kievit consented to the conduct order which will permanently cancel his registration, issued an undertaking not to engage in any further practice of health care and payment of costs in the amount of $1000.

Kievit was charged with two counts of sexual assault against a single complainant following incidents alleged to have occurred on Dec. 7 and 9, 2021, in Vernon.

According to the Whitehouse Wellness Centre website, Kievit founded the 27th Street Centre in 2006 where he practiced. Their website now states that Kievit retired on July 27th.

In another report from the college, Kievit admitted in August 2009 that he failed to properly advise a patient and obtain consent prior to placing his hands in the front of her pants and examining and treating the area of her pubic bone.

Kievit was reprimanded by the college and was suspended for three months. He was required to have a chaperone present for two years for all assessments, examinations or treatment of female patients involving sexually sensitive areas.

The college also ordered Kievit to attend a course on gender sensitivity, boundary issues and communication.

He had to pay costs of $4,904 and prepare an apology letter to the complainant.

In 2000, Kievit admitted to failing to meet the standard of care pertaining to communication, note-taking, treatment techniques and respect for patient privacy, all in relation to the provision of treatment in the patient's pubic area that resulted in unintentional violations of their sexual integrity.

“Based on those admissions, the board of the then British Columbia College of Chiropractors reprimanded Dr. Kievit and ordered him to discontinue use of a pubic area treatment until such time as he had provided a letter confirming his qualification to use it, to communicate his treatment plan fully to all female patients so there could be no misunderstanding as to the nature and purpose of the treatment, to practice in such a way as to maximize patient privacy and minimize accidental or inadvertent contact with patient's breasts or genitals,” a disciplinary notice from the college stated.

Kievit also had to provide a letter of apology to each of the complainants and paid a fine of $4,000 and costs of $15,000.

after a complaint about inappropriate touching was levied against the doctor.