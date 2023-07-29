Vernon's SC Carts earns invitation to major industry event in Vancouver later this year

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon-based company will have its unique product featured at a major event in Vancouver this fall.

SC Carts, which builds fully electric and customized carts, will be featured at the Fully Charged Live Canada show in Vancouver Sept. 8-10. Fully Charged is billed as the world’s No. 1 home energy and electric vehicle show, and there will be only six of them around the world in 2023.

“It is a huge honour to be a part of Fully Charged Live Canada,” SC Carts production manager Lee Waters said. “We so excited to show some of our models to a live audience and offer test rides so attendees can get a good feel for the vehicles.

“It’s so important that we educate one another as much as we can in terms of the steps, we can all make towards a greener, more electric-driven society.”

SC Carts is the first and only company approved by Transport Canada to manufacture electric street legal, low speed vehicles. It has created nine electric vehicle models since its inception in 2010.

SC Carts will be the first company manufacturing low speed vehicles that are legal to drive on any road with a speed limit of 50 km/h or under. They are designed to ensure driver safety while adhering to all legal requirements by having all necessary safety features, including approved seatbelts, side and rear reflectors, and an emergency brake.

The company’s transition from golf carts to green-powered street machines reflects its commitment to serving identified market needs and contributing to a sustainable future.