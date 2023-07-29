Vernon search volunteers to continue recovery missions on lakes to help families heal

Photo: Van Hill and Buruca families Travis Van Hill (left) and Eli Buruca.

Members of Vernon Search and Rescue are ready to return to both Kalamalka and Okanagan lakes Saturday in an effort to bring closure to the families whose loved ones are still missing.

RCMP said earlier this week, there are “no indications” that either victim of Monday night’s wind storm survived.

Massive waves were reported on both lakes and quickly turned water conditions deadly.

These latest search efforts will see teams of dedicated VSAR volunteers scouring the lakes with cameras and sonar technology.

VSAR’s Coralie Nairn says their members are “compassionate and empathetic” to the struggles the families of the missing men are going through with each passing minute.

“We don’t feel as if our job is done until their family members are located.”

The underwater drop cameras and sonar being used have the ability to reach depths of 200 feet.

“This is important to our search and rescue members because we know closure starts by bringing family members home, Nairn adds.

Families have identified their missing loved ones as Eli Buruca, 26, as the kayaker missing on Kalamalka Lake, and Travis Van Hill, the captain whose shrimp boat capsized while working on Okanagan Lake.

Van Hill was at work on a shrimp boat when it capsized, meaning WorkSafeBC is involved. Van Hill's family and friends have complained about the red tape that has delayed the recovery of the boat, which is still bow up in the lake.

"First and foremost, we can only imagine how difficult this situation must be for the family and friends of the missing captain. We are doing everything we can to enable the recovery of the capsized boat," WorkSafeBC in a statement.

"The recovery of the capsized boat is the responsibility of the employer," the agency continued. "A recovery plan is required for this work to start, and WorkSafeBC is currently waiting to receive this plan."

"While we do not approve the recovery plan, we will review it to ensure it’s compliant with legislative and regulatory health and safety requirements."

No timeline was given by WorkSafe BC or the employer, Piscine Energetics, as to when this would take place.