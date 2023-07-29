Scavenger hunt at SilverStar raises money for KIF1A research

Photo: Amanda Burritt Emma lives with rare neurological disorder KIF1A

Only 13 children in Canada are currently diagnosed with KIF1A Associated Neurological Disorder, or KAND, and Amanda Burritt’s daughter is one of them.

“Emma is four years old now and she’s non-verbal, non-mobile and it’s taken away her sight,” says Burritt, who knows time is not on her daughter’s side. “This disorder just progresses... but we’re so grateful because there are children who don’t make it past the age of two.”

The disorder is caused by the mutation of the KIF1A gene.

Along with being a champion of awareness for KAND, Burritt has taken on the task of fundraising.

“The foundation is so close to finding a treatment and all of the money raised brings us closer to clinical trials.”

Although medical intervention won’t reverse her daughter’s condition, the hope is that treatment could keep Emma’s condition from worsening.

So far her efforts have raised over $20,000 for research and on Aug 26, 2023, Burritt is hoping to add to that total with a Scavenger Hunt at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

With a minimum $10 donation, people can choose from a downhill (by bike) or village (walking) scavenger hunt.

Burritt says everyone who participates will be entered into draws for thousands of dollars worth of prizes that have been donated. She’s sharing her Facebook page and the organization's website if anyone is interested in learning more.