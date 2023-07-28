Trail users warned of poison ivy near Kalamalka beach path

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Poison ivy

On a recent trip to Kalamalka beach, Evelyn Franklin stepped on the walking path only to realize she was surrounded by poison ivy.

“When I looked over, the shrub was huge and already had a lot of berries on it,” says Franklin, who was horrified there were no warning signs around.

For her, coming into contact with the plant is far more dangerous. She’s a cancer survivor and has had three run ins with poison ivy, each time her reaction is more severe.

“I had it everywhere…you just scratch and it just spreads all over your body,” she said, wanting to warn others the plants are very close to well traveled pathways.

Andy Affleck is the manager of parks and recreation with the Regional District of North Okanagan and says the plant is a native species to the area.

“It’s not considered invasive or noxious,” he says. “We work with the Invasive Species of British Columbia and only remove plants at their recommendation.”

He points out there are educational signs posted by the RDNO along the rail trail, at the west Kal road and Kekuli Bay entrances.

Information on the signs say anyone who comes in contact with a plant may develop a rash within 24 - 48 hours.

The plant’s sap contains urushiol oil which is so potent that only one nanogram (billionth of a gram) is needed to cause a rash. And while no animal can get a rash from poison ivy, they can get the urushiol oil on their fur.

Washing skin with soap or vinegar and cold water (to keep pores closed) is recommended but may not prevent the reactions. Quickly getting the sap of your skin would however keep it from spreading.

A visit to the doctor is recommended for anyone with signs of itching, red inflammation, blisters or oozing sores and symptoms typically clear up within 7 to 15 days.