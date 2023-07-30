Coldstream pickleball courts moving from Middleton Mountain Park to Creekside Park

Photo: District of Coldstream Creekside Park court opens August 1, 2023

Pickle ball is moving from Middleton Mountain Park to the newly upgraded Creekside Park starting Aug. 1.

The District of Coldstream is reporting on their website that upgrades to the lacrosse box that included new pavement, an acrylic surface and lines, are also now complete.

The courts at Creekside can be used for lacrosse, ball hockey, and pickleball.

Drop-in hours for pickleball play will remain the same as they were at Middleton:

Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 8:00 pm

Saturdays, Sundays and Statutory Holidays from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Between 5:00pm and 8:00 pm Monday through Sunday only 1 court is available for pickleball.

Exclusive use bookings of the courts for pickleball are limited to 9 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday. Signage will be posted at the amenity.

Basketball nets are expected to be installed later in August while minor repairs to the facility continue.