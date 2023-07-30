Okanagan Water Board report shows high risk of infestation for invasive mussels

Photo: OBWB

A war chest of at least $40 million will be needed to battle invasive mussels in this province over the next ten years.

In a report prepared for the Okanagan Basin Water Board’s August 1 meeting, deputy administrator James Littley recommends “a renewed call to action,” from the province, noting funding and staffing for the Invasive Mussel Defence Program (IMDP) have diminished.

Since 2019, the number of inspectors and inspection stations have been cut in half.

“It is not surprising that the number of inspections dropped to 20,100 in 2022 compared to 52,000 in 2019, a 61% drop,” Littley writes.

These reductions have happened despite the province pegging the economic impact of a invasive mussels infestation at between $64 to $129 million.

The province has so far been able to keep Zebra and Quagga mussels out of B.C. waters through a combo of check points and public eduction, but they are in man surrounding states and provinces.

Presence of the mussels impact water chemistry, putting source water at risk, as well as causing buildup on infrastructure like water intakes.

OBWB hired Larratt Aquatic Consultants to analyze the existing water quality database against criteria used in determining levels of infestation by invasive mussels. Larratt produced a map showing the expected level of mussel infestation by water body where water chemistry data was available. Most of Okanagan Lake is at risk of "high level of infestation."

Littley is recommending “stable, sufficient, and long-term funding,” for the the mussel defence program to be successful.

If Littley’s recommendations are accepted, the OBWB will be calling on government for: