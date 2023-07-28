Community groups encouraged by City to fly their flags

Photo: City of Vernon New flagpole encouraging community groups to fly flags

A new flagpole at Vernon's City Hall is ready to fly flags from community groups to help recognize significant events.

The pole sits behind the fountain in Spirit Square, near the entrance to City Hall.

In a news release issued by the City it's stated, "The new flagpole provides community groups an opportunity to display special flags in recognition of significant events, or to promote a community group’s goals, objectives or initiatives."

Community groups interested in having a flag flown are encouraged to review the City of Vernon’s Flag Policy and submit an application online.

The release goes on to read, requests to fly a flag on the Community Flagpole will be evaluated by City Council on a first-come, first-served basis.