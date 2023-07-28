Both men missing on Okanagan, Kalamalka lakes now presumed drowned, say police

Photo: Families (left)Travis Van Hill- (right)Eli Buruca

RCMP say both men who went missing in Monday's storm on Okanagan and Kalamalka lakes can be presumed drowned.

A news release Friday says the search for Travis Van Hill, the captain of a fishing boat, that overturned on Okanagan Lake, is ongoing.

"Sadly, we haven’t found any indication that the victim survived the incident but this cannot be confirmed until he has been located,” said Const. Chris Terleski with Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Police announced Thursday the kayaker who went missing on Kalamalka Lake on Monday night, 26-year-old Eli Buruca, is also presumed drowned.

“The family has been involved from the outset and this somber reality has been discussed with them," Terleski said.

Searches of both lakes conducted by RCMP resources and Vernon Search and Rescue personnel have been unsuccessful and the men remain unaccounted for.

The capsized fishing vessel remains partially submerged in Okanagan Lake and several agencies are now working together to determine the best and safest course of action to recover the vessel.

RCMP say their investigation has reached a point where criminality is not suspected and police will no longer be directly involved in the recovery of the vessel.

Vernon Search and Rescue resources will be on the lakes at various times over the next several days, assisting in the search for the missing.

“This has transitioned solely to a missing person investigation and will continue until the person is located,” said Terleski, “We’ll continue to offer our full support to the family as they navigate the anguish and uncertainty of this unfortunate tragedy.”