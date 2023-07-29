Speed watch team aims to keep Vernon streets safer

Tracey Prediger

Speed is the leading cause of car crashes across British Columbia and Speed Watch is a volunteer program aimed at letting motorists know just how fast they’re travelling.

Armed with a radar gun and digital readout of how fast you’re going, RCMP volunteers are roadside-taking notes.

“We collect how many vehicles have travelled through the area, what speeds they’re travelling at and that information is reported back to ICBC,” says Laurie Carpenter, who heads the Speed Watch program in Vernon.

“We’re just bringing attention to people’s speeding to try and reduce those numbers of speeders within the city of Vernon."

During the school year, roads where children are present are the team’s priority.

ICBC and RCMP determine which roads the team will set up on to remind motorists to slow down. You'll most likely see them during your morning commute.

Peter Varabioff walks Bella Vista Road every day and appreciates the reprieve the occasional radar gun brings, saying “Everybody speeds on this road except when the police or you guys are here.”

He’s been passed by vehicles going 90 kilometres per hour.

It’s an estimate volunteer Debra Howeihe can corroborate, “ We were out here on Bella Vista road one morning, and an elderly lady went screaming by us at 92 kilometres an hour."

Howeihe wrote down the woman’s license plate for a follow-up with RCMP, adding “Apparently she was in a hurry to get to her hair appointment.”

The posted speed on Bella Vista and most city roads is 50 kph. Carpenter reminds everyone that even a few kilometres over is still speeding, “speeding just makes a community less safe for everyone.”

If anyone is interested in joining the many volunteer opportunities the RCMP have on both land and water, they can visit the City of Vernon’s website for more information.