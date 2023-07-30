Vernon woman is searching for a living kidney donor

Chelsey Mutter

Janine Baldwin is searching for a kidney to save her life, but she says she hopes her story will also encourage more people to become living donors.

Baldwin was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2019 due to another health condition.

“The average person, a healthy person, has kidney function between sixty and ninety per cent, so anything lower than sixty per cent is considered kidney disease. I had dropped down to 48 per cent, and I just continued dropping.”

She says the kidney disease came on very suddenly, and the hope was that it would heal just as suddenly, but that didn’t happen.

Baldwin has been on the transplant list for three years, but has been unable to find a match. She says while the surgery is simple, the matching process is complicated.

“You need to match blood type, you need to match tissue type, so antigens,” explains Baldwin.

“You also need to be a healthy donor, typically that would be no underlying autoimmune issues, not smoking, basic healthy weight, not someone quite obese, because they do want the donors to come out of the surgery healthy as well.”

She says donors must also match genders because kidneys from different genders are different sizes and sizing is important to avoid rejection.

BC Transplant says there are currently 511 patients waiting for organ transplants this year.

Baldwin is at the end of her kidney failure. She says if she is unable to find a donor it will become a matter of waiting for her heart to fail.

She shut down her business a few months ago so she’s able to spend as much time as possible with her children and family.

Baldwins says she hopes to inform more people about the need for organ donors in Canada.

She says people have assumed she'll find a kidney from a deceased donor, but says there's specific criteria that she doesn't meet.

People wanting to inquire about becoming a donor in B.C. can contact Transplant Donor Centre at St Paul’s Hospital, 604-806-9944 or email [email protected].[email protected]

Anyone wanting to donate to Baldwin can mention her name in their inquiry.