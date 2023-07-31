Winner collects ultimate staycation package in Vernon's Mission Possible campaign

Photo: Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Morgan Schunter (centre) accepts the Mission Possible prize package from Karen Savill, the City of Vernon's visitor services co-ordinator, and Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

Morgan Schunter's mission was successful.

Schunter is the grand prize winner in the Mission Possible campaign by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and Toursim Vernon.

Schunter won an "ultimate staycation" package, including:

A two-night stay for two and dinner at Predator Ridge Resort

A case of cider from Cambium Cider

Market Bucks from the Vernon Farmers Market

Gift certificate from Sun Country Cycle

An after-hours gathering at the Okanagan Science Centre

Downtown Dollars from the Downtown Vernon Association

This was the third annual Mission Possible, which ran from June 30 to July 15 and had local “super slueths” doing their homework on Vernon’s tourism industry.

“It was amazing to see hundreds of Greater Vernon residents embrace Mission Possible and support the significant contribution tourism provides our economy and community,” said Dan Proulx, the chamber's general manager.

“Thank you to presenting sponsor Tourism Vernon, the host locations, the prize sponsors and everyone who participated.”

Throughout the campaign, residents were encouraged to visit participating tourism destinations to find a secret code word and fill out a ballot.

“Mission Possible was a great opportunity for residents to discover what our region has to offer, and they can become ambassadors by recommending our area to visiting family and friends,” said Torrie Silverthorn, the City of Vernon’s manager of tourism.