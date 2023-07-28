Coldstream, RDNO Electoral Areas B and C pen open letter about recreation services funding

Photo: City of Vernon

An open letter to the City of Vernon has been penned by the District of Coldstream and North Okanagan Regional District Electoral Areas B and C, following Vernon’s announcement that the groups could not reach an agreement on recreation services funding.

Coldstream and Electoral Areas B and C submitted the letter Thursday, saying the organizations are disappointed Vernon declined their invitation to have “further discussions” about providing a “grant-in-aid to the City of Vernon in support of recreation services”.

Vernon announced earlier this month that it would take over sole funding of recreation services starting Jan 1, 2024. Council directed administration to look into a tiered user fee system.

“We strongly feel that we have made a compelling offer – significantly more than was provided in 2023, significantly more than CPI and significantly more than will be achievable through a two-tiered fee structure,” the letter reads.

“However, we also have to balance the desire to reach an agreement with our other objectives of financial stewardship and the demands of all the other services that we provide to our public.”

The two governments remain open to providing financial support for recreation in the Greater Vernon area but say; “we strongly feel that this support has to be cognizant of the fiscal realities that we operate within (asks for increases in excess of 25% are not achievable in this environment) and need to be the result of mutual agreement arising from continued dialogue.”

Coldtream and Areas B and C will be undertaking an assessment of its respective communities recreational needs and how to meet those going forward.

With both areas leaving an open invitation for Vernon to meet about the issue.

“In all scenarios, we respect the differences in viewpoints and support each jurisdiction undertaking the actions they feel necessary to best meet the wants and needs of their citizens.”

The letter is signed by Ruth Hoyte, Mayor of District of Coldstream, Bob Fleming, Director of Electoral Area B and Amanda Shatzko, Director of Electoral Area C.