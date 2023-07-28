Pooches welcomed in Polson for special Dog Market

Photo: Facebook: Polson Artisan Night Market

Pooches will be welcomed at Friday’s Polson Artisan Night Market for a special Dog Market.

Organizer Mayla Janzen says she has two dogs herself and four legged friends will be welcome all evening on-leash.

She says Polson Park was always made to be a dog friendly zone and she loves seeing dogs at the regular market.

“Folks are able to come down and see the vendors walk their dogs around the park in the shade of the trees and stuff, just on a regular basis anyways,” explained Janzen.

“We, of course, want to celebrate our four legged friends and host something in their honour, and give an opportunity for vendors to create more dog themed things.”

For pups who might need some training reminders, the market will also be hosting free training seminars throughout the evening.

Pawsitively Canine will be hosting the Positive Training Techniques Workshop at 4:30 p.m. and Piper’s Nose Work at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Pawprint Method will host the Loose Leash Walking/Obstacle Course event at 5 and 6 p.m.

Each week Janzen finds a “dog of the week” for the Polson Artisan Night Market Facebook and Insatgram. She says this week will be no exception and she’ll get to choose a dog of the week, Friday.

“I get to interact with everyone else's dogs. If I can talk my boyfriend into bringing mine down while I'm working then that would be great. But it just creates a really nice atmosphere and dog people are lovely people.”

Janzen says the night market is planning to have a lot of unique and exciting events through the rest of the summer. People wanting to know about the weekly events can keep an eye to the organization's website.