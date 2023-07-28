Petition opposing Vernon cemetery changes submitted to city

Chelsey Mutter

A petition asking Vernon City Council to reconsider its bylaw prohibiting artificial flowers and other tributes from being placed on graves has now hit over 2,500 signatures.

The City of Vernon confirmed to Castanet that the petition was submitted to the city on June 19.

Lois Roper signed the petition and says many members of her family are in the cemetery.

"I’m not sure petitions are as effective as we’d like them to be, but at least it's a way of showing we’re not pleased with what’s happening,” says Roper.

Her mother passed this November and she says dealing with the loss has been made extra difficult with the new bylaw.

Roper says Vernon’s cemetery isn’t a military one, and even military cemeteries have lots of flowers.

“I don’t understand why our local government can’t have as much respect for our local, not necessarily heroes, but to many of us they are,” said Roper.

Sylvia Krajnc says she’s furious about the bylaw, adding it’s too expensive to continually bring fresh flowers that die in the summer heat. She brought fresh flowers for her mothers name day, St. Annes day, but doesn’t expect them to last very long.

“All our vases are built in on a steel stick with aluminum, and they are 2 feet high and I don’t see any reason to be concerned that one of the workers are going to get hurt in anyway, I just don’t,” said Krajnc.

Petitioners say they appreciate the safety concerns involved, but that the city is focusing too much on dollars and cents.

Roper says the city should be willing to spend a little extra money and time so people can place what they need to mourn on gravestones.

"I can appreciate that if people aren't able to come back that (artificial flowers) do get older and they do, over several months, sometimes lose their colour and the wires do sometimes stick out when the weed whacker catches them, but that's part of due care and attention," said Roper.

Tributes that are no longer allowed on graves were packed up and put in a storage unit on the north east side of the cemetery. It is still filled with items – now prohibited – that people can pick up.

Roper says she likes having the cemetery to visit her loved ones, a place to pause. She hopes people not affected by the bylaw can have empathy her.

"Someone said, 'Well if you want to remember you can plant flowers at home,'" Roper explained, adding: 'Well then, why did we buy a cemetery plot?"