Photo: Leah Martel

Traffic is down to one lane going both directions on Highway 97 at the north end of Vernon, near the Canadian Wildlife Museum and Pleasant Valley Road.

It's not clear what happened, but a truck pulling a trailer is blocking one lane of northbound traffic. Another vehicle involved in the crash is blocking one lane of southbound traffic.

The incident is causing delays on Meadow Lark Road as vehicles are turning off the highway.