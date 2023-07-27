Smoke spotted at Bolean Lake Road wildfire likely a flare up

Photo: BCWS Yellow dot marks location of fire.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District says the BC Wildfire Service has received reports of smoke Thursday morning at a previous wildfire location southeast of Falkland.

The smoke was seen at the Bolean Lake Road wildfire sit, which first started on July 17.

CSRD says fire crews have been dispatched to investigate. BCWS reported the smoke is “likely a small flare-up of a previous fire at this location”.

First discovered on July 17, BCWS sent 10 crew members and a helicopter to attack the blaze.

The cause of the wildfire is currently under investigation. The fire is considered held at 0.1 hectares in size and BCWS says it is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries in current conditions.

CSRD and BCWS say both organizations appreciate the public's assistance in reporting smoke from the fire.