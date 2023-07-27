Family and friends travel to Vernon to search for missing kayaker

Photo: Contributed Eli Buruca and his mom

A family friend of a kayaker who went missing on Kalamalka Lake Monday night is hoping the public can aid in the search.

Nicole Rybak says her best friend's brother went missing at the north end of the lake amid Monday's storm.

The kayaker has been identified as Eli Buruca, 26, who has been living in Vernon for a few months after moving from his hometown Calgary.

Rybak says family members have travelled to Vernon to search for their son and brother.

Buruca was out kayaking with two friends on Monday night when they got separated in the storm.

"The storm came, and they never saw him again after that. The other two washed up onto the shore that same evening, but Eli has not been seen since."

Rybak says she believes Buruca was not a strong swimmer.

The last time he was seen was somewhere between Juniper Bay and Jade Bay.

The initial news release from the Vernon RCMP says they were called about a missing kayaker Monday at 11 p.m. The two other kayakers ended up on the west side of the lake, police said, while the third attempted a crossing of the lake and was not seen again.

"My best friend, his sister... the family is now searching for him. They have been searching today by themselves. They have been looking for the past couple of days."

Rybak is hoping the public can help search for Buruca.

"They aren't familiar with the area. Any help that they can get would be great," she added.

A second man was reported missing Monday night after the commercial fishing vessel he was captaining capsized in Okanagan Lake near Ellison Provincial Park. He has been identified as Travis Van Hill. He also has not been found.

Vernon Search and Rescue tell Castanet VSAR will not be out searching the lake today "primarily due to the call volume since Friday." The group is entirely made up of volunteers.

"VSAR does have plans over the next few days to preform some water searching as per RCMP request on both lakes," Vernon Search and Rescue said.