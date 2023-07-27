Family and friends travel to Vernon to search for kayaker presumed drowned

Photo: Contributed Eli Buruca and his mom

UPDATE 3 p.m.

RCMP say a kayaker who went missing on Kalamalka Lake on Monday night is presumed drowned.

“The family has been involved from the outset and this sombre reality has been discussed with them,” said Const. Chris Terleski for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“This remains a missing person investigation which will continue until the person is found. At the outset, we’re always hopeful for a favourable outcome and despite the best efforts of everyone involved, their loved one is still missing and our hearts go out them.”

Police said RCMP and Vernon Search and Rescue teams have completed an “extensive” search involving boats, diver and drones.

The search has been scaled back but VSAR will continue to conduct searches on the lake at various times over the course of the next several days.

The kayaker was identified by friends earlier Thursday as 26-year-old Eli Buruca, who moved to Vernon a few months ago from Calgary.

ORIGINAL 1:55 p.m.

A family friend of a kayaker who went missing on Kalamalka Lake Monday night is hoping the public can aid in the search.

Nicole Rybak says her best friend's brother went missing at the north end of the lake amid Monday's storm.

The kayaker has been identified as Eli Buruca, 26, who has been living in Vernon for a few months after moving from his hometown Calgary.

Rybak says family members have travelled to Vernon to search for their son and brother.

Buruca was out kayaking with two friends on Monday night when they got separated in the storm.

"The storm came, and they never saw him again after that. The other two washed up onto the shore that same evening, but Eli has not been seen since."

The last time he was seen was on the west side of the lake, across from Juniper Bay and Jade Bay.

The initial news release from the Vernon RCMP says they were called about a missing kayaker Monday at 11 p.m. The two other kayakers ended up on the west side of the lake, police said, while the third attempted a crossing of the lake and was not seen again.

"My best friend, his sister... the family is now searching for him. They have been searching today by themselves. They have been looking for the past couple of days."

Rybak is hoping the public can help search for Buruca.

"They aren't familiar with the area. Any help that they can get would be great," she added.

A second man was reported missing Monday night after the commercial fishing vessel he was captaining capsized in Okanagan Lake near Ellison Provincial Park. He has been identified as Travis Van Hill. He also has not been found.

Vernon Search and Rescue tell Castanet VSAR will not be out searching the lake today "primarily due to the call volume since Friday." The group is entirely made up of volunteers.

"VSAR does have plans over the next few days to preform some water searching as per RCMP request on both lakes," Vernon Search and Rescue said.