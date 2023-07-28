Foodies and outdoor enthusiasts unite for weekend of fun at Silver Star

Photo: SilverStar

The SilverStar Wine Festival promises to be a four-day food, wine and mountain adventure for foodies and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Organizers of the event August 10 to 13 are creating a culinary concoction for their guests with world-class expertise in all things wine. All with the spectacular backdrop of the Monashee Mountains.

Renowned chef Bernard Casavant will lead this year’s signature walk about tasting.

"Our guests will be able to indulge in tasting bites of the finest fresh and locally sourced products from our region, including a sweet treat to take away," said Casavant, who is a BC Restaurant Hall of Fame inductee and culinary director for Lakehouse Kitchens Cooking School.

The weekend will be filled with signature pairings for both dinners and brunches at the mountain resort's establishments. Resort executive chef Scott Sanderson will be orchestrating Friday night’s five course dinner rooted in the flavours of Italy and featuring wines from five Okanagan wineries.

While there may be plenty of opportunities to nosh and nibble, there is also an opportunity to learn about wines with 90-minute tasting events led by industry experts.

"Pairing the festival experience with lift-accessed adventures on SilverStar Mountain Resort, from hiking to downhill mountain biking makes Silver Star the perfect summer getaway on August 10-13," said Cassandra Zerebeski, executive director of Destination Silver Star.

The weekend will also provide free concerts and a pop up Polson Artisan Market.

More info on the event is here.