Double camping site sparks search in Monashee Provincial Park

Photo: Vernon Search and Rescue

Vernon Search and Rescue is reminding those enjoying the great outdoors this summer to remember their safety practices.

The reminder comes after VSAR was recently asked by RCMP to investigate an abandoned camp at Spectrum Lake in Monashee Provincial Park and search for two occupants and their dog.

Because of two other ongoing tasks, VSAR said in a Facebook post members were stretched thin to cover such a large area. They were thankful to get a bird's eye view with help from Civil Air Search And Rescue and Graham Helicopters who transported one of their members.

“Once ground crews were at the trailhead we coordinated with the RCMP K9 team and assignments were given. Teams quickly covered the 6 kilometres into the lake with one team preparing to climb to Little Peters Lake in preparation of more thorough Alpine searches in the morning,” VSAR said.

After a thorough search of the abandoned camp and surrounding areas, crews were about to go back to the trailhead when the campers returned. “Sometimes it all comes down to timing."

VSAR says the campers were in excellent physical and mental condition and had enough equipment to have two camps set up and split their time between the two.

“Had our teams left before connecting with our subjects we would have had a team spend the night at approximately 1900-metres before being joined by additional teams for an extensive search of the area.”

To ensure resources are preserved until they are truly needed, VSAR is reminding people to practice the following safety measures.

1. Leave a detailed trip plan with a trusted person

2. If your plans change, communicate these changes, if you are not able to communicate due to a lack of available technology stick with your original plan.

3. If you establish a base camp and are going to be away from it for an extended period leave a note with your plans

4. Practice bear aware camping