Mabel Lake drinking water safe, watering restrictions in place

Photo: RDNO

A water quality advisory for Mabel Lake area residents has been lifted and water restrictions for that area are now in stage 2.

The Regional District of North Okanagan says the water quality advisory to customers supplied by the Mabel Lake Water Utility issued on June 22 is now rescinded. The RDNO is lifting the advisory because the turbidity levels are now acceptable and sample results confirm the water is safe to drink.

As a result of the provincial government’s declaration of a level 4 drought for the watershed which supplies the utility, the RDNO is issuing stage 2 outdoor watering restrictions for the Mabel Lake Water community.

Outdoor watering impacts the lake and stream levels and efforts to conserve the watershed are now in place.

Stage 2 Water Restrictions are as follows:

Customers are only allowed to water their lawns twice a week

Odd House Numbers: Watering Days – Tuesdays and Saturdays

Even House Numbers: Watering Days - Sundays and Wednesdays

No watering between 10 am and 7 pm

Filling swimming pools, hot tubs, garden ponds or decorative fountains is prohibited

Minimize car washing to conserve water during the drought. When washing your car, use a sponge and bucket instead of running water.

Sprinkler Use Allowed between 7:00 pm – 10:00 am

Under Stage 2 Water Restrictions, customers are allowed to water by hand at any time with a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle. Drip irrigation is also allowed any time as evaporation is minimal when the water is applied directly at the plant roots.

Indoor and outdoor water conservation tips can be found here. More RDNO restriction information can be found here.