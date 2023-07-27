Military performance returns to Vernon for the 10th annual tattoo

Chelsey Mutter

Crews are setting up in Kal Tire place for the 10th annual Okanagan Military Tattoo, which returns to Vernon this weekend.

It's the only Military Tattoo in Western North America, and producer of the event Norm Crerar says the theme for this year is Unite the World.

“We are at the stage of load in, it’s amazing what you can do with a hundred thousand dollars, you can turn an ice rink to a world class stage,” says Crerar.

Tickets will be available at the door, but Crerar says buying ahead is much better, allowing attendees to sit in the air conditioned venue for longer.

He says this year is exciting because the performance will have large screens hung up beside the stage giving viewers a better look at the showcase.

Crerar says they’re able to add more elements with the screens. This weekend will show historical footage alongside modern day performances.

According to the organizers, Military Tattoos are all about showcasing the “precision and professionalism” of people dedicating their lives to the “defense and security of their country”. Though recently tattoos have expanded to include more than just military participation.

“We have other non-military (performances). We’ve got 32 highland dancers and they’re going to be work with the highland pipes and drums,” explained Crerar.

Vernon is considered an especially important place to host a performance honouring officers because of the Department of National Defense grounds which opened as a military base in 1949.

Crerar says he’s excited that cadets from the army camp will be showcased this year for the first time in four years.

He says for everyone who’s attended in the past, and might be wondering, the infamous canoe will be returning. And for those wondering what that might mean, well you’ll just have to attend to find out.

The event says the term “tattoo” has evolved from a European tradition.

“...dating back to the 17th century when the Low Country innkeepers would yell “doe den tap toe” meaning “turn off the taps” as the fifes and drums of the local regiment signaled the soldiers to return to their quarters.”

Rehearsals began Wednesday evening and will continue until noon on Saturday, just a few hours ahead of the first show at 7:00 p.m. The Sunday performance will be at 2:00 p.m.