Vessels tossed by angry Okanagan Lake still being salvaged

The cleanup continues after Monday night’s storm that blew through the Okanagan Valley.

Brayden Szuuts received a call from his son early Tuesday morning saying he needed his dad’s help with his boat.

“It was a brand new boat and now it’s all dented,” says Szuuts who was surprised by what he saw as he took a closer look at the other boats moored in Okanagan Lake off Lake Country, where his son’s boat was moored. “There were six more boats on the rocks, in the trees and a couple completely flipped over.”

One nearby resident told Szuuts that his anemometer (a device to measure wind speed) showed wind gusts reaching 150 kilometres per hour during the height of the storm.

A meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada says their instruments showed winds reaching upwards of 80 kilometres an hour but that reading would only be measured on land.

Derek Lee confirms wind intensifies over water, but 150 km/h would equate to hurricane force winds.

Lee says the thunderstorm that blew through the Okanagan Valley, all the way from Penticton to Vernon, lasted a two solid hours and only ended after midnight Monday.

He says "the storm was much stronger than we anticipated."

Lee explains, "Because the atmosphere is so dry that when the precipitation falls through it drags down the cold air and creates very strong gusts of wind."

During the cleanup, the men saw buoys still attached to the boats, meaning ropes and chains were snapped while the boats bobbed in the water.

Their salvage efforts also saw a set of marine seat cushions returned to the owner of a 24-foot Chaparral who reported his boat unfortunately sank overnight Monday.