Collision closes 24 street between 52 and 53 Avenue

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A vehicle collision has closed 24th Street between 52nd and 50th Avenues in Vernon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the Big Box Outlet store parking lot just before 4:00 p.m., Wednesday.

It's not clear how many vehicles were involved, but at least three have sustained damage. One of the cars ended up on the cement divider.

Police, Fire and Ambulance were in attendance but it is unknown if anyone was transported to hospital or how long the road will be closed.

Crews on scene were inspecting a power pole that may have been hit in the incident.