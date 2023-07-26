Friend of missing boat captain recounts last words heard over marine mayday channel: 'I'm going down'

Photo: Maddy Pool Photo of Travis Van Hill, missing boat captain

Friends and family of missing boat captain Travis Van Hill are waiting at Vernon's Paddlewheel boat launch for any news as it becomes available.

So far there is little information on his whereabouts.

The shrimp boat Van Hill was working on capsized during Monday night's windstorm on Okanagan lake.

Police and members of the Central Okanagan and Vernon Search and Rescue have been combing the shores and conducting searches on the water. So far, Van Hill has not been located.

David Young is a family friend and owner of Anchors Away, a marine service in Vernon. He says when he learned of his good friend's fate, he rushed to the site with a diver.

“I looked through all of the windows and doors of the vessel, but couldn't see Travis," said Young.

Young's theory is that Van Hill may be trapped inside. The life jacket Van Hill would've been wearing is designed to inflate when water hits it.

“If it inflated, he would've had to take it off and swim down to get out of a submerged window or door,” Young explains.

The last words Young heard from his friend were on the marine mayday channel, Young says he heard his friend yelled “I'm going down”.

Members of the Central Okanagan and Vernon Search & Rescue teams are standing by ready to return to the water with RCMP divers.

A separate search is also still underway on Kalamalka Lake for a kayaker who went missing in the same storm.