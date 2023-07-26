Captain still missing, family furious over amount of red tape

Photo: Tracey Prediger Family of Travis Van Hill wait at Paddle Wheel Boat launch

UPDATE 7:10 p.m.

Travis Van Hill’s family and friends are still without answers.

They traveled in a pontoon boat, behind RCMP divers and members of Vernon’s Search and Rescue to the site of the capsized shrimping boat Wednesday afternoon.

“The RCMP divers tried to get into the cabin,” says Travis’s good friend Chris Burton. “They didn’t think it was safe enough to go in.”

While Burton understands safety-based decisions, he’s less forgiving of government bureaucracy and “ass covering."

"There’s a huge frustration level with a lot of us and the government right now."

By “us”, Burton is referring to the local marine companies who run barges and heavy equipment needed to right their friend’s boat. “We had the support there to get it done yesterday and they dragged their feet here for four hours in the parking lot,” he says.

Their offers to help WorksafeBC and Transport Canada fell flat, “We were told ‘You guys don’t know safety,’ but we do. We are out here every single day.”

The family is now being told the job will need to be handled by a marine engineer.

“Part of the problem is that the umbilical that feeds the catch boat on the back that you see floating… there’s all sorts of mud in there,” explains Burton.

The boat has moved since it flipped and the nets have been dragging for days.

“So you just can’t go in and lift it,” he says “You either have to disconnect it or get the boat to a safe place.”

Until decisions are made by those in charge of the investigation, the family frustration over not knowing the fate of their loved one only grows.

Tracey Prediger

UPDATE: 3:35 p.m.

RCMP divers made their way to the site of the capsized shrimping boat on Okanagan Lake Wednesday afternoon.

They are being accompanied by two Vernon Search and Rescue boats, the Legacy and Safe Landing.

VSAR’s Coralie Nairn says her team was part of the initial response to find the captain of a capsized shrimping boat late Monday night, and all day Tuesday.

"Because of the size of our vessels, we are ferrying the dive team and RCMP members out to the scene and providing them with any assistance they may need," Nairn says.

All search efforts so far, have been unable to find Travis Van Hill.

VSAR is strictly providing support to members of the RCMP. “Because of the size or our boat, we are transporting their divers” she says. “We will help them with anything else they need.”

Along with two VSAR vessels and the RCMP dive boat, friends and family of the missing captain are onboard a pontoon boat, all headed to the site.

ORIGINAL: 1:19 p.m.

Friends and family of missing boat captain Travis Van Hill are waiting at Vernon's Paddlewheel boat launch for any news as it becomes available.

So far there is little information on his whereabouts.

The shrimp boat Van Hill was working on capsized during Monday night's windstorm on Okanagan lake.

Police and members of the Central Okanagan and Vernon Search and Rescue have been combing the shores and conducting searches on the water. So far, Van Hill has not been located.

David Young is a family friend and owner of Anchors Away, a marine service in Vernon. He says when he learned of his good friend's fate, he rushed to the site with a diver.

“I looked through all of the windows and doors of the vessel, but couldn't see Travis," said Young.

Young's theory is that Van Hill may be trapped inside. The life jacket Van Hill would've been wearing is designed to inflate when water hits it.

“If it inflated, he would've had to take it off and swim down to get out of a submerged window or door,” Young explains.

The last words Young heard from his friend were on the marine mayday channel, Young says he heard his friend yell “I'm going down”.

Members of the Central Okanagan and Vernon Search & Rescue teams are standing by ready to return to the water with RCMP divers.

A separate search is also still underway on Kalamalka Lake for a kayaker who went missing in the same storm.

RCMP are relying on divers and drone footage to help them in the search.