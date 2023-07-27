VPAG raises over 76k at summer fundraising event

Photo: Doucette Photography

Just over $76,000 was raised at the Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts event hosted last week.

Vernon Public Art Gallery hosted the 37th annual fundraising event, which saw artwork donated by more than 90 artists, and items and experiences donated by 50 businesses.

A total of 142 packages and original artworks could be bid on. This year had a record breaking number of donations.

Shawn Serfas secured the highest bid, with his painting getting $4,100. In close second place were Gabrielle Strong, Michelle Loughery, Rick Bond, and Kara Barkved, whose paintings each garnered $2,100.

The art gallerys says it’s thankful for all of the support it received at the event, and the bids contributing to its success.

“Your unwavering support, whether through bidding or merely being present, is what propels the gallery forward, enabling it to continue its mission of promoting and celebrating the arts in our community,” said Dauna Kennedy, executive director of VPAG.

A live auction also took place at the event. Named the “Raffan Family Auction”, Don Raffan led the event with his son, Brody Raffan and son-in-law, Danny Stein helping him out.

“The VPAG extends its utmost gratitude to the volunteers who made this event a success, with a special call out to Gerry Humphrey, who tirelessly works year after year over the three days surrounding the event,” said Kennedy.

Local musician Seamus Powell entertained guests through the evening. The event also had food from Gumtree Catering, Uprooted Kitchen and Catering, and Olive Us. Drinks were served from Arrowleaf Cellar, Okanagan Springs Brewery, Starbucks, Coca Cola, and FreshCo. Beach Radio hosts Rebecca Barton and Jason Armstrong hosted the event.

“Additionally, the event would not be possible without the continued support from the sponsors: Bannister Honda, Clark Robinson, Nor-Val Rentals, Beach Radio, and Wayside Co.

“This is truly a community event and could not happen without the support of our artists, volunteers, donors/bidders and sponsors. Thank you all for ensuring all demographics in our community have access to visual literacy through your support of the Vernon Public Art Gallery.”