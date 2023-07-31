Music in the Grasslands returns to Allan Brooks

Photo: Allan Brooks Nature Centre

A string quartet will be performing among nature as the Allan Brooks Nature Centre hosts the Sycamore String Quartet.

The Quartet will travelling to Vernon from Armstrong for the Music in the Grasslands performance on August 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tickets for the festival style seating at the nature centre are $25 per person, and are available to purchase here.

Pizza from Two Sparrows Catering can be purchased at the show, along with refreshments. The evening begins at 6 p.m. and Allan Brooks recommends attendees arrive early to get settled, eat and enjoy the view.

Food and drink can be enjoyed during the performance, which begins at 7 p.m. and has one intermission.

Allans Brooks interpretive centre will be open for the duration of the event.

The centre recommends people bring a refillable water bottle, closed toe shoes, sunscreen and a comfy seat or pillow for its grasslands theatre.

Liquor, animals and smoking is not permitted.