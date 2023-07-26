Man dies in ATV crash near Lumby

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police say a man died in an ATV crash last night near Lumby.

Emergency crews were called on July 25 at around 7:30 p.m. for an ATV crash in the 100-block of Shuswap Falls Road

The investigation has determined a pair of men were travelling on separate ATVs when one of the riders failed to negotiate a turn in the road, went over an embankment, and was ejected.

The second person made their way to a nearby home and called for help. Despite the best efforts of rescuers, the 47-year old Quesnel man who crashed down the embankment was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident," said Const. Chris Terleski for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.”