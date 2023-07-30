Confusion over eligible items for Nutrition Coupon Program at farmers market

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A Vernon woman is upset after a vendor at the Vernon Farmers Market wouldn’t accept her nutrition program coupon.

Amanda Ferguson says she would have been happy to pay cash for the jam, but “was not going to give them my business after that, it was very unprofessional”.

Ferguson questioned why the vendor was a part of the program if they weren’t happy to participate.

Peter Leblanc, program manager of the nutrition coupons, confirmed vendors are required to accept coupons and they get fully reimbursed for all eligible items sold.

He says that jam is not something included in the program.

“A vendor is not allowed to sell – and a participant is not allowed to purchase – other items with coupons. Participants can use their own funds for that.”

Eligible items would be vegetables, fruit, nuts, cheese, dairy, food plants, herbs, honey, meat, fish, poultry, and eggs.

Leblanc said the program does its best to make the coupons a positive experience for both vendors and shoppers.

“It probably still (is a) disappointment when not all items can be purchased, but with it being provincial funding, we do our best to meet the objective.”