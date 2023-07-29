Photo: Facebook: Community Futures North Okanagan

Community Futures is looking for volunteers to join its board of directors.

The organization says it’s looking for community minded individuals or business owners who want to make an impact.

“This is a role that, in just a few hours a month, can make such a difference in supporting local small business owners and economic development,” says Leigha Horsfield, executive director.

Horsfield says Community Futures is hoping to attract applicants under age 45 from diverse backgrounds across the area.

“Having representation from different groups, ages and communities helps ensure we can best serve the needs of our clients and our region as a whole,” said Horsfield.

Applications are accepted until August 18, and anyone interested in applying can download an application here.

Horsfield says director roles allow volunteers to make significant contributions behind the scene. She adds it’s rewarding for volunteers to see the impact Community Futures has on making the region thrive.

“As part of a governance board, this is an especially rewarding role for people who want to be a part of lasting projects that enhance business and employment in the region.”