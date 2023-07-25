Two spot-sized wildfires discovered east of Enderby

Photo: BCWS

Two new spot sized wildfires have ignited east of Enderby.

BC Wildfire Service says the first spot sized wildfire was discovered near Hidden Lake, east of Enderby, at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The organization says it has crews headed to the scene now. Lightning is the suspected cause of the fire which is currently listed as nine square metres.

A second fire was discovered about 12:12 p.m. near the Barney Forest Service Road.

BCWS says it has not received an update and currently lists the second fire at nine square metres as well. The cause is under investigation.