Nine hectare wildfire burning east of Enderby

Photo: Contributed A 9.3-hectare wildfire burning east of Enderby, near the Cooke Creek Recreation Site.

UPDATE: 8:28 p.m.

Two spot-sized wildfire which ignited east of Enderby on Tuesday are now classified as extinguished and being held, but another blaze located nearby continues to burn.

A photo sent to Castanet News shows the 9.3-hectare wildfire sending smoke into the sky near Cooke Creek Recreation Site.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire was discovered on Friday, July 21 and is believed to have been sparked by lightning.

It is still classified as out of control.

One of the two spot-sized wildfires discovered on Tuesday was believed to have been caused by lightning.

This wildfire is located near Hidden Lake, and is now classified as being held — meaning it’s not likely spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions.

The second spot-sized fire is now out. BCWS listed its cause is being as under investigation.

ORIGINAL: 1:35 p.m.

Two new spot sized wildfires have ignited east of Enderby.

BC Wildfire Service says the first spot sized wildfire was discovered near Hidden Lake, east of Enderby, at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The organization says it has crews headed to the scene now. Lightning is the suspected cause of the fire which is currently listed as nine square metres.

A second fire was discovered about 12:12 p.m. near the Barney Forest Service Road.

BCWS says it has not received an update and currently lists the second fire at nine square metres as well. The cause is under investigation.