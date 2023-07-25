Small plane off runway at Vernon airport, emergency crews on scene

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

UPDATE: 12:54 p.m.

The lone pilot of the aircraft incident at Vernon Regional Airport is uninjured, confirms Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

VFRS received a call at about 12:05 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters confirmed an aircraft "exited the runway while attempting to land at Vernon Regional Airport."

Airport crews conducted a runway inspection and found no damage to the airport facility, but the aircraft sustained minor damage.

The runway is now open after the incident caused a brief delay in airport operations

Transport Canada and NAV Canada have been notified of the incident.

ORIGINAL 12:40 p.m.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a small plane crash or rough landing at the Vernon airport.

Firefighters and paramedics are at the airport on Tronson Road where a small plane is off the runway.

This story will be updated as more is known.