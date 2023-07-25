Searches underway on Kal and Okanagan lakes for missing men

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Two men are missing and searches are underway on both Okanagan and Kalamalka lakes after separate marine incidents overnight.

In a news release issued by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, police say they responded to reports of a missing kayaker on Kalamalka Lake. The call came in Monday at around 11 p.m.

The man was with a group of kayakers who were out on the lake at the time a storm blew in. After encountering rough conditions, the group was able to land on the west side of the lake.

One of the men in the group left in an attempt to paddle back across the lake to Kalamalka beach.

Vernon Search and Rescue responded and conducted an initial search for the man, but only his kayak has been found.

A short time later, around 11:15 p.m., police received a report that one person was missing after a commercial fishing vessel had capsized on Okanagan Lake near Ellison Provincial Park.

The boat was engaged in fishing activities and towing a smaller vessel when it encountered high waves and strong winds brought on by an overnight storm, causing the vessel to overturn.

Police say the man operating the vessel did not surface and the initial search of the area conducted by both Vernon Search and Rescue and an RCMP police boat did not locate the man.

Concurrent searches have been organized and are underway on both Kalamalka Lake and Okanagan lakes, utilizing both Vernon Search and Rescue and RCMP resources.

“These are both terribly unfortunate events and our thoughts are with the families during this difficult time as we continue our search for their loved ones,” said Const. Chris Terleski of the Vernon RCMP.