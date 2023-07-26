Wildlife expert says if you see an injured deer, leave it be

Photo: Sylvia Brink

Pictures of an injured deer are garnering attention and sympathy on Facebook, but one wildlife expert says to leave the animal alone.

“Deer are extremely resilient. You’d be amazed, I've seen them break legs and this type of thing and they just work their way through it,” explained Pete Wise a wildlife expert in Vernon.

Wise didn’t see the pictures, but told Castanet often the best course of action is to leave the animal be. Wise says if the animal is eating and mobile, even if it’s on three legs, the best thing to do is leave it alone.

“Anything else over that is just stressing the animal out even more,” says Wise.

Sylvia Brink posted the photos of the injured deer and said a police officer arrived and wanted to shoot the deer. It had wandered onto someone’s property and the land owner wouldn’t allow the officer to shoot it.

Brink said the animal's leg looked “very mangaled” and she worried it was in pain.

Wise says if an injury is very bad, the best thing to do is call conservation officers, who decide the fate of the animal, and sometimes end up shooting them.

One commenter on the post said: “Awe this is the Doe that wanders by my place. I had already reported her to the CO a couple times, they said call if she gets worse.”

“So far it hasn’t changed but I hope they don’t let her suffer! It’s sad because she loves to stay overnight in the front of our house by the window!”

Wise said he gets a lot of calls about animals injured like this, but says there’s only so much he can do with limited resources. He explains the need to go through the Ministry of Environment and the conservation officers as well.

Wise says he appreciates people's concerns for animals' wellbeing, but said it’s not just injured deer to consider.

“You'd be amazed at how many deer I pick up yearly from just being run over by vehicles. People need to slow down and pay attention,” said Wise.

Any human wildlife interaction where public safety might be at risk is asked to be reported through the RAPP line. People can call 1-877-952-7277 or, in non-emergency situations, report the incident online or contact the nearest Conservation Officer Service district office.